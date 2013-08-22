Aug 22 Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of Spam canned ham, reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher pork costs and weak sales in its refrigerated foods business.

Net income rose to $113.6 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 28, from $111.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.16 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 45 cents on revenue of $2.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.