BRIEF-Rgc Resources' unit entered new revolving line of credit note in amount of $30 mln
* On March 27, co's unit entered new revolving line of credit note in original principal amount of $30 million in favor of Wells Fargo Bank, N.A
Aug 22 Hormel Foods Corp, the maker of Spam canned ham, reported a weaker-than-expected quarterly profit, hurt by higher pork costs and weak sales in its refrigerated foods business.
Net income rose to $113.6 million, or 42 cents per share, in the third quarter ended July 28, from $111.2 million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 8 percent to $2.16 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 45 cents on revenue of $2.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
TORONTO, March 29 Canada's main stock index declined on Wednesday as weakness in the industrial sector helped offset a rise in energy stocks that was supported by higher oil prices.
WASHINGTON, March 29 Ford Motor Co, the second largest U.S. automaker, on Wednesday announced two new recalls affecting 440,000 vehicles and expects to spend about $295 million to fix the issues.