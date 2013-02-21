BRIEF-Ionis Pharmaceuticals says Spinraza approved in EU as treatment for SMA
* Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc - approved to treat broad range of people with SMA
Feb 21 Hormel Foods Corp reported a quarterly profit, helped by strong sales in its grocery business.
First-quarter net income rose to $129.7 million, or 48 cents per share, from $128.4 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $2.12 billion.
ALMATY, June 1 GM Uzbekistan, a joint venture between General Motors and Uzbek state firm UzAvtosanoat, has begun selling all its cars in the Central Asian nation in local currency terms, but using an exchange rate far weaker than the official one.