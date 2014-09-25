FRANKFURT, Sept 25 German DIY chain Hornbach Holding said its second-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) fell 25 percent to 65 million euros ($83 million), in line with a Reuters poll.

The company affirmed its outlook on Thursday but said uncertainty surrounding it had grown due to the macro-economic environment. (1 US dollar = 0.7864 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)