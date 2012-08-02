* Second-quarter adj earnings $0.35/share vs est $0.43/share
* Second-quarter revenue up 63 pct at $131.6 mln
* Shares fall 14 pct
Aug 2 Hornbeck Offshore Inc's quarterly
profit missed analysts' estimates and the oilfield services
provider said it expects drilling activity in the U.S. Gulf to
continue to be impacted by bureaucratic delays.
Hornbeck shares, which have more than doubled in value since
April, fell 14 percent to $35.74 on Thursday on the New York
Stock Exchange.
"The steady improvement (in the Gulf of Mexico) will
continue to be impacted by periods of unevenness," a company
executive said on a conference call with analysts.
"There are still bureaucratic impediments and delays
associated with permitting in the Gulf of Mexico."
The Obama administration imposed a four-and-a-half-month
moratorium on deepwater drilling in the region after the BP Plc
oil spill spewed more than four million barrels of crude
into the basin in 2010.
However, top oilfield service companies Halliburton Co
, Schlumberger Ltd and Baker Hughes Inc
indicated last week that Gulf of Mexico drilling had returned to
levels seen before the disastrous oil spill.
Nearly half of Hornbeck's 48 vessels were operating in the
Gulf of Mexico as of May 7, according to a regulatory filing.
The company earned $12 million, or 33 cents per share, in
the second quarter, compared with a loss of $7 million, or 26
cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, the company earned 35 cents per share.
Revenue jumped 63 percent to $131.6 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 43 cents per
share on revenue of $132.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Profit was dragged down by higher costs, which rose 31
percent in the quarter.