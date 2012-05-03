* Co says higher costs on wage increases for mariners
* Q1 adj EPS $0.27 vs est $0.29
* Revenue up 66 pct
* Shares down as much as 6 pct
May 3 Hornbeck Offshore Inc's
first-quarter profit narrowly missed analysts' expectations, and
the offshore supply vessel provider said full-year costs will be
higher due to wage increases for its mariners.
Hornbeck shares, which have risen 31 percent so far this
year, fell 6 percent to $40.29 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
The company said full-year operating costs will rise to $243
million to $255 million, from $230 million to $242 million it
forecast earlier.
Hornbeck said there had been a market-driven wage increase
for all offshore vessel mariners in the Gulf of Mexico, which
forced it to raise its wages.
The company raised its full-year forecast for spot market
dayrates for its fleet of new-generation offshore vessels to
$30,000-$36,000, from $28,000-$30,000 earlier.
Hornbeck said improved market conditions helped it
re-activate 12 vessels and double spot dayrates for some of its
vessels during the first quarter.
On a conference call with analysts, a company executive said
Gulf of Mexico activity over the last few months had been
"promising," but added the "pace of permitting will be uneven
for some time to come."
The Obama administration imposed a four-and-a-half-month
moratorium on deepwater drilling after the BP Plc oil
spill, which spewed more than 4 million barrels of crude into
the basin in 2010.
Though permitting activity has picked up, it remains choppy.
Business group Greater New Orleans Inc found that an average of
three permits a month were approved in the November to January
period, compared with nearly six a month in the year before the
spill.
Horbeck's upstream segment comprises 46 active
new-generation offshore vessels and four multi-purpose support
vessels, 20 of which were operating in the Gulf of Mexico as of
Dec. 31, 2011, according to a regulatory filing.
The company's net income for the first quarter was $6.3
million, or 18 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $9
million, or 34 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, profit was 27 cents per share.
Revenue rose 66 percent to $120 million.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn 29
cents per share on revenue of $119.8 million, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.