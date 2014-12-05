BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
Dec 5 Hornby Plc
* Announces James Bond license for 2015
* Secured a worldwide license for Corgi and Scalextric branded James Bond product including rights to new James Bond film, Spectre
* Shipments commencing in second half of 2015
* New range of products is already under development and will be on display at London Toy Fair in Jan. 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +44 207 542 1810)
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Says it plans to pay cash div 0.33 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016