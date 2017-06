LONDON, Sept 25 Hornby PLC : * Overall business performance is being adversely affected by a number of

factors * Macro-economic factors continue to depress consumer spending and retailers

continue to buy cautiously * Sales of london 2012 merchandise were lower than forecast * Directors now believe that the group will not achieve its forecasts for the

current financial year * Anticipate results will be approximately break-even for the financial year

ending 31 March 2013