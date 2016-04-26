April 26 British toymaker Hornby Plc
said it appointed Finance Director Steve Cooke as chief
executive, effective immediately.
The announcement comes more than two months after previous
CEO Richard Ames stepped down in the wake of a profit warning
that sent shares tumbling 60 percent.
Hornby, famous for its model railways, also said on Tuesday
that Executive Chairman Roger Canham would continue in his role
for the time being. He will resume his previous role of
non-executive chairman by the end of the year.
Shares in Hornby were down 1.9 percent at 37.36 pence at
1106 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
