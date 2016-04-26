April 26 British toymaker Hornby Plc said it appointed Finance Director Steve Cooke as chief executive, effective immediately.

The announcement comes more than two months after previous CEO Richard Ames stepped down in the wake of a profit warning that sent shares tumbling 60 percent.

Hornby, famous for its model railways, also said on Tuesday that Executive Chairman Roger Canham would continue in his role for the time being. He will resume his previous role of non-executive chairman by the end of the year.

Shares in Hornby were down 1.9 percent at 37.36 pence at 1106 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)