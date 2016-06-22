June 22 British toymaker Hornby Plc said it would decrease its product lines by 40 percent and exit a majority of its concession agreements in the UK in a turnaround plan aimed at boosting its gross margins.

Hornby, famous for its model railways, said it would raise about 8 million pounds ($12 million) through a placing of shares in order to fund the restructuring.

The company reported an underlying pretax loss of 5.7 million pounds for the year ended March 31, compared with a profit of 1.6 million pounds a year earlier. ($1 = 0.6809 pounds) (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)