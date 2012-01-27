* Less higher-priced items sold
* Pre-tax profits likely to be below market expectations
* New products announced, range for girls
LONDON, JAN 27 - British toy manufacturer Hornby Plc
warned year profit would be below expectations after
shoppers bought fewer higher-priced toys in the run up to
Christmas.
The manufacturer of model railways, Scalextric and Airfix
said growth in sales in the UK was muted in the pre-Christmas
period compared to a year earlier, largely due to a drop in
sales of Hornby and Scalextric sets - traditionally popular
gifts for children at Christmas.
In November the group posted an 80 percent jump in
first-half pretax profit and said it expected a boost from the
London Olympic Games with sales of merchandise connected to the
event.
"We recognise that trading conditions in the UK and the rest
of Europe will continue to be challenging for the foreseeable
future and are likely to continue to constrain sales of our high
ticket Hornby and Scalextric items," said Chairman Neil Johnson.
"The company therefore expects that pretax profits in
respect of the year to March 31 2012 are likely to be below
current market expectations," the statement said.
Net debt as at Dec. 31 2011 was 8.5 million pounds ($13.3
million) compared to 12.8 million pounds at the end of
September.
Johnson added the group was investing in a range of
products, which were showcased at the London toy fair earlier
this week and had already signed distribution agreements, which
will help to bolster the company's performance in the future.
New products include a "Star Wars" Scalextric set, fantasy
war games and the firm will branch away from its traditional
market for boys with a range of collectable horses for girls in
a deal with Reeves International.
Shares in Hornby closed Thursday at 123.5 pence, valuing the
business at about 48 million pounds ($75.36 million).