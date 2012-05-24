By Tim Ghianni
| NASHVILLE, Tenn.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. May 23 A Tennessee walking
horse Hall of Fame trainer was banned for life from the most
important horse show for the breed after ABC News showed a video
of him abusing horses and he pleaded guilty in federal court to
a charge of cruelty to animals.
Organizers of The Tennessee Walking Horse National
Celebration, the biggest annual event of the breed, said on
Wednesday that trainer Jackie McConnell was barred from the
Celebration and would not be allowed to set foot on the event
grounds.
The ban stems from a practice called "soring" in which the
front legs of a walking horses, known for their high stepping
gait, are smeared with chemicals to induce pain and cause the
horse to kick high in the show ring.
Last week, ABC news broadcast footage of a Tennessee Walking
Horse being tortured by McConnell and employees to "teach" it to
perform the award-winning high-stepping gait. The video was
filmed by an undercover Humane Society activist.
After the broadcast, soft drink company Pepsi said
it withdrew sponsorship of the Celebration, the annual grand
championship of the walking horse industry.
McConnell was charged with 52 counts of transporting and
showing abused horses but he reached an agreement with
prosecutors to plead guilty to a single count. His plea was
entered in court on Tuesday but still must be approved by a
judge.
"This whole ban and all those things we did to Mr. McConnell
is indicative of our thoughts about soring or any other abuse of
horses," said Doyle Meadows, CEO of the Tennessee Walking Horse
National Celebration.
McConnell will be removed from the Hall of Fame. All written
and photo mentions of him will be removed and any horses he has
trained will be banned, Meadows said.
The plea agreement calls for him to serve probation for a
term to be specified when sentencing is held Sept. 10. Without
the plea agreement he could have faced five years in prison.
McConnell's attorney Tom Greenholtz said on Wednesday that
he was hopeful a judge would accept the agreement.
Two other men pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges related
to the case Tuesday.