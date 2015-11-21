MELBOURNE Red Cadeaux, who won the hearts of Australian racing fans after finishing runner-up at the Melbourne Cup three times, has been euthanised after "irreversible" complications from surgery on his injured leg, Racing Victoria said on Saturday.

The Ed Dunlop-trained stayer pulled up in the final straight of the country's richest race earlier this month and it was later confirmed he had broken his left foreleg.

The 10-year-old gelding had emergency surgery after the race and the initial prognosis was positive.

"The VRC is extremely saddened by the passing of Red Cadeaux following irreversible complications from surgery on his injured leg," the state governing body said in a statement.

"The loss of a horse is always particularly sad. Very few horses have endeared themselves to the Australian public like Red Cadeaux, ensuring the impact is only further and more acutely felt."

Red Cadeaux became a fan favourite in Australia after brave runs to finish second at the Cup in 2011, 2013 and 2014.

"Red Cadeaux has given us and the racing public so much joy competing with great distinction across the world. He was an incredibly tough competitor with a wonderful nature and he will be dearly missed by all.

"I want to thank all the vets in Australia, particularly at the University of Melbourne Equine Clinic, that have worked tirelessly on the horse since the race and given him the very best of care."

