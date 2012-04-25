LONDON, April 25 International banking group
Investec has agreed a 10-year extension of its
sponsorship of Britain's Epsom Derby festival, the company and
race course owners said on Tuesday.
The agreement will help to make the Derby the richest race
in Britain, with a prize fund of 1.3 million pounds ($2.1
million) this year.
"The Derby Festival is Investec's grandest single spectacle
in sponsorship," said Raymond van Niekerk, the bank's global
head of marketing.
"The event has a magnificent profile in the social arena as
well as in the racing and sports industry."
Investec was four years into an initial five-year agreement
to sponsor the festival, to be held on June 1 and 2 this year.
The Derby, a highlight of the British flat racing season, will
be run on the second day.
The bank, which operates in Britain, South Africa and
Australia, sponsors English test cricket, soccer club Tottenham
Hotspur in cup competitions and Tri-Nations rugby union in the
southern hemisphere.