Frankel, a British colt who has become known as the Usain Bolt of horse racing, won his first 10-furlong race to complete a run of 13 straight victories when he clinched the International Stakes at York on Wednesday.

Frankel's previous 12 victories had come over the full mile or seven furlongs and despite his latest triumph, by seven lengths, the Henry Cecil-trained and world's top-rated horse was nestled towards the back of the field for most of the race.

However much like Jamaican six-time Olympic gold medallist Bolt, he burst into the lead on the home straight, disproving theories that Frankel's long strides might not cope with the extra quarter-mile.

The step up to the longer race had been compared to Bolt, the 100m and 200m specialist, turning his hand to the 400m.

Frankel's 13th successive win was also a record eighth consecutive Group One victory, delighting the large crowds bathed in the Yorkshire sunshine.

