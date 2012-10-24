LONDON Oct 24 Bookmakers will pay a broadly
unchanged total of 72.9 million pounds ($116.2 million) to fund
British horse racing in 2013/14 after agreeing to maintain the
terms of an annual levy to help the sport.
The three largest bookmakers -- William Hill,
Ladbrokes and Gala Coral -- have agreed to contribute at
least 45 million pounds of the total. The sum also includes an
estimated 7 million pounds from betting exchange operator
Betfair plus contributions from smaller betting firms.
"This will provide further stability and make possible
significant additional expenditure on prize money in 2013,"
Levy Board Chairman Paul Lee said.