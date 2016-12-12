Murray says health key to hopes of prolonging his career
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
LONDON Triple English Derby-winning jockey Walter Swinburn has died at the age of 55, British media reported on Monday.
Nicknamed the 'Choirboy', Swinburn was 19 when he rode Shergar to a memorable 10-length victory in the 1981 Derby at Epsom.
After retiring as a flat-racing jockey in 2000, he worked as a trainer between 2004-11.
Swinburn also won the Derby on Shahrastani in 1986 and Lammtarra in 1995.
"Very sad to hear about the death of Walter Swinburn. Brilliantly stylish and a genius in the saddle. A jockey that God hath retained. RIP," said 20-times champion jump jockey Tony McCoy on his Twitter account.
John Francome, a seven-times champion jump jockey, described Swinburn's death as "a shock.
"He was a gifted rider," Francome told At The Races television. "He had really good hands and did everything from instinct."
(Writing by Tony Jimenez; Editing by Ken Ferris)
World number one Andy Murray is confident he can stay at the top of the men's game and play on into his thirties - as long as he can keep himself fit.
World number two Novak Djokovic said he lost motivation after winning the French Open to complete a career grand slam last year, but now feels he is on the right path to rediscover his "mojo".