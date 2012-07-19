July 19 Horsehead Holding Corp on Thursday sold $175 million of senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Cowen Group was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: HORSEHEAD HOLDING AMT $175 MLN COUPON 10.5 PCT MATURITY 06/01/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.188 FIRST PAY 12/01/2012 MOODY'S B2 YIELD 11 PCT SETTLEMENT 07/26/2012 S&P B-MINUS SPREAD 1,039 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A