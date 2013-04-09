LONDON, April 9 British supermarket chain Asda
said on Tuesday very low levels of the horse
pain-killing drug phenylbutazone, also known as bute, had been
found in horsemeat discovered in tins of corned beef in the
first such case in Britain.
Britain's Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the level of the
drug, which is banned from entering the human food chain, posed
a low risk to human health, as results showed it contained 4
parts per billion.
Asda, the British arm of the U.S. retailing giant Wal-Mart
, said the drug had been found in tins of its Smart Price
Corned Beef which had tested positive for horsemeat DNA in March
and was removed from its selves.
"Although there is a very low health risk, we are recalling
this product," it said. The FSA said people who still had the
affected corned beef should not eat it but return the tins for a
refund.
Bute, a commonly used medicine in horses, can be harmful to
humans but only in very high concentrations.
"Animals treated with bute should not enter the food chain
as the drug may pose a risk to human health," the FSA said.
"However, even if people have eaten products which contain
contaminated horsemeat, the risk of damage to health is very
low."
Europe's horsemeat scandal erupted in January, when testing
in Ireland revealed that some beef products also contained
equine DNA.
In February, the French farm minister said meat from three
horse carcasses contaminated with bute had entered the human
food chain in France but added there was no public health risk.
The affected carcasses were from horses slaughtered in
Britain which had been exported to France.