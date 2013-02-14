LONDON Feb 14 Britain's Food Standards Agency
(FSA) said six horses slaughtered in the UK that tested positive
for the drug phenylbutazone were exported to France and may have
entered the human food chain.
Phenylbutazone, commonly known as bute, is an
anti-inflammatory painkiller for sporting horses but banned for
animals intended for eventual human consumption as it is
potentially harmful.
Britain's food regulator said on Thursday it was gathering
information on the six carcasses sent to France and will work
with the French authorities to trace them.
The FSA said it checked 206 horse carcasses between Jan. 30
and Feb. 7. Of these, eight tested positive for the drug.
It said the six sent to France were slaughtered by LJ Potter
Partners at Stillman's (Somerset) Ltd in Taunton, western
England.
The remaining two did not leave the slaughterhouse in the UK
- High Peak Meat Exports Ltd, Nantwich, north west England - and
have now been disposed of.
The FSA introduced 100 percent testing of horse carcasses on
Jan. 30 in response to the growing horse scandal.
The issue first came to light on Jan. 15 when routine tests
by Irish authorities discovered horsemeat in beef burgers made
by firms in Ireland and Britain and sold in supermarket chains
including Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer.
Concern grew last week when the British unit of frozen foods
group Findus began recalling its beef lasagne on
advice from its French supplier, Comigel, after tests showed
concentrations of horsemeat ranging from 60 to 100 percent.
The revelations, affecting a growing number of countries,
processors and retailers, have raised uncomfortable questions
about the safety of the European food supply chain and prompted
governments to send out a European Union-wide alert.
Earlier on Thursday a British parliamentary report into the
scandal said discoveries so far of horsemeat in products sold as
beef are likely to be the "tip of the iceberg".