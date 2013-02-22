LONDON Feb 22 Britain's food regulator said it
had found another 35 positive tests for horsemeat in beef
products, confirming the latest contaminations in a scandal
still spreading across Europe.
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on Friday it had
conducted 3634 tests, 3599 of which had come back negative for
horsemeat levels above 1 percent, with 35 results testing
positive for horsemeat at or above 1 percent.
It said these products had already been named and withdrawn
from sale and added that no tests to date on samples containing
horse DNA have found the veterinary medicine phenylbutazone
(bute).
The scandal, which erupted last month when tests carried out
in Ireland revealed that some beef products also contained
horsemeat, has since spread across Europe, prompting product
withdrawals, consumer concerns and government investigations
into the continent's complex food-processing chains.
The UK's FSA said last week that it had found 29 samples of
horsemeat in the food chain in tests carried out on samples
demanded from UK retailers, and has since announced plans for a
wider testing of meat products.
The regulator has asked the industry to test for horse down
to a level of 1 percent as some laboratories can only test
accurately to that level. It also believes any level above that
would not be accidental.
It will give a further update on test results next Friday.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Brenda Goh)