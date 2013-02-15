* Compass, Whitbread find horse DNA in beef products
* Sainsbury, Iceland says products horse-free
* FSA to publish results of testing Friday
* Tesco to build new testing system
By Neil Maidment and James Davey
LONDON, Feb 15 Compass Group, the
world's biggest catering firm, and Whitbread, Britain's
biggest hotel group, are the latest companies to be dragged into
the growing horsemeat scandal, saying equine DNA was found in
products they sold as beef.
The scandal, which has triggered product recalls and damaged
confidence in Europe's vast and complex food industry, erupted
last month when tests carried out in Ireland revealed that some
beef products also contained horsemeat.
It has enraged shoppers and implicated retailers,
processors, traders and abattoirs stretching from Ireland and
France to Cyprus and Romania.
Compass, which serves 4 billion meals a year, said on Friday
it had sold beef burgers distributed by Irish firm Rangeland
Foods to a small number of sites in Ireland and Northern
Ireland.
Compass' own tests showed those products contained "a minor
amount of horse DNA". Those products have now been withdrawn, it
said, adding it was now testing all processed meat products and
working to establish the details of what happened.
Whitbread, owner of Costa Coffee, pub restaurant chains
Beefeater and Brewers Fayre, and hotel chain Premier Inn, said
beef burger and lasagne products had tested positive for horse
DNA and been withdrawn from sale.
"We are shocked and disappointed at this failure," it said.
Separately, Lancashire County Council in north-west England
said it was recalling cottage pies from 47 schools after they
tested positive for traces of horse DNA.
Later on Friday Britain's Food Standards Agency will publish
the results of DNA testing of more than 1,000 meat products.
J Sainsbury, Britain's No. 3 grocer, and smaller
rival Iceland both said on Friday they had not found any traces
of horse DNA in their products.
Takeaway hot snack chain Greggs and the JD
Wetherspoon pub chain have also reported no horse
contamination of products.
British supermarkets, including market leader Tesco
and No. 2 Wal-Mart's Asda, as well as fast-food chain
Burger King and food manufacturer Findus, have all
recalled products sold as beef but which contained horse DNA.
Tesco CEO Phil Clarke said on Friday the firm would build a
new traceability and DNA testing system, including a website
where customers can view the firm's progress.
He said Tesco had to give consumers "confidence that if it
isn't on the label, it isn't in the product."