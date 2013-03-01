LONDON, March 1 The latest round of testing by
Britain's grocers for horsemeat in beef products has produced no
new positive results, industry body the British Retail
Consortium (BRC) said on Friday.
"All the UK's largest supermarkets, and a number of other
BRC member food businesses, have now completed 100 percent of
their tests on processed minced beef products," it said.
"Today they are reporting the results of 361 more tests on
103 products, received over the last week. They have produced no
new positive results."
The horsemeat scandal, which erupted in January when tests
carried out in Ireland revealed that some beef products also
contained equine DNA, has since spread across Europe, prompting
product withdrawals, consumer concerns and government
investigations into the continent's complex food-processing
chains.
Earlier this week Swedish retailer IKEA became the
latest firm embroiled in the saga when it stopped nearly all
sales of meatballs at its furniture store cafeterias across
Europe after tests in the Czech Republic showed some contained
horsemeat.
Britain's food regulator, the Food Standards Agency (FSA),
is due to update on a wider range of testing later on Friday.
Last week it said it had identified a further 35 positive
tests for horsemeat, products that had already been named and
withdrawn from sale.
It has asked retailers to test for horse down to a level of
1 percent as some laboratories can only test accurately to that
level. It also believes any level above that would not be
accidental.