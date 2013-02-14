* Report says UK consumers "systematically duped"
* Finds suggestions of fraud on a massive scale
* Tesco, other retailers, "let consumers down"
* FSA, government caught "flat-footed" by scandal
By James Davey
LONDON, Feb 14 Discoveries so far of horsemeat
in products sold as beef are likely to be the "tip of the
iceberg", a British parliamentary report into the scandal said
on Thursday.
"The scale of contamination emerging in the meat supply
chain is breathtaking," said Anne McIntosh, a legislator who
chairs the cross-party Food and Rural Affairs Committee, which
published the report. "More revelations will doubtless come to
light in the UK and across the European Union."
Growing revelations about the use of horsemeat in products
labelled beef have raised questions about the safety of the
European food supply chain and prompted governments to send out
a European Union (EU)-wide alert.
The EU's health chief said on Wednesday all companies that
have handled falsely-labelled horsemeat were under suspicion,
adding that the European Commission was considering
strengthening EU rules on product labelling.
The British parliamentary report concluded there were strong
signs horsemeat had been intentionally substituted for beef.
"British consumers have been cynically and systematically
duped in pursuit of profit by elements within the food
industry," it said.
The issue first came to light on Jan. 15 when routine tests
by Irish authorities discovered horsemeat in beefburgers made by
firms in Ireland and Britain and sold in supermarket chains
including Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer.
Concern grew last week when the British unit of frozen foods
group Findus began recalling its beef lasagne on
advice from its French supplier, Comigel, after tests showed
concentrations of horsemeat ranging from 60 to 100 percent.
UNABLE TO RESPOND
"While this is primarily a food labelling issue, the
suggestion of fraud on a massive scale, suggests that measures
must be put in place now to prevent any further contaminated
meat entering the food chain," the report said.
It said Tesco and other major retailers had let consumers
down by selling contaminated products, while regulator the Food
Standards Agency (FSA) and the government had been caught
flat-footed by the scandal and unable to respond effectively.
The report said the British government needed to find the
right balance between affordable food prices and regulations
that ensure transparency and quality.
It recommended the FSA be given statutory powers to require
producers to undertake testing and wants the agency to undertake
a broader spectrum of testing for products found to have the
highest levels of contamination, to provide assurances they do
not contain other non-bovine DNA or substances that could be
harmful to human health.
It said all results must be reported to the FSA, whether
mandated by the Agency or carried out independently.
"The consumer cannot be left to face a Catch-22 where they
can either pay for food that complies with the highest standards
of traceability, labelling and testing, or accept that they
cannot trust the provenance and composition of the foods they
eat," said McIntosh.