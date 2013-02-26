* UK frozen burger sales down 43 pct -Kantar
* UK frozen ready meals sales down 13 pct
* Tesco fall in UK market share not due to horsemeat scandal
LONDON, Feb 26 Britain's grocers have seen sales
of frozen burgers and ready meals plummet in the wake of a
scandal over the discovery of horsemeat in beef products,
according to industry data published on Tuesday.
Market researcher Kantar Worldpanel said in the four weeks
ending Feb. 17, frozen burger sales were down 43 percent
year-on-year and sales of frozen ready meals declined by 13
percent.
The issue, which broke on Jan. 15, has only affected the
products consumers buy rather than where they actually do their
shopping, said Edward Garner, director at Kantar Worldpanel.
The horsemeat scandal has spread across Europe since tests
in Ireland last month revealed some beef products sold there and
in Britain contained equine DNA.
Tesco, Britain's biggest grocer, saw its share of
the grocery market fall to 29.7 percent in the 12 weeks to Feb.
17.
Garner said it would be wrong to attribute this decline to
the horsemeat scandal as in the same period last year Tesco had
promoted heavily, offering consumers a 5 pounds ($7.6) voucher
when they spent 40 pounds.
"Not repeating this offer will have adversely affected its
share," he said.
In the 12-week period, only No. 3 grocer Sainsbury's
increased its share, with a sales rise of 4.6 percent.
No. 4 player Morrisons was the only major grocer to post a
sales decline.
Upmarket grocer Waitrose and discounter Aldi
delivered all-time record market shares this period of 4.8
percent and 3.3 percent respectively indicating that market
polarisation is continuing.
The total grocery market grew 3.7 percent, lagging behind
grocery price inflation of 4.3 percent.
Market share and sales change (percent)
12 wks to 12 wks to pct change
Feb 17, 2013 Feb 19, 2012 in sales
Tesco 29.7 30.1 2.4
Asda 17.7 17.8 3.1
Sainsbury 17.0 16.9 4.6
Morrison 11.8 12.4 -1.3
Co-operative 6.2 6.4 0.5
Waitrose 4.8 4.6 8.9
Aldi 3.3 2.6 30.1
Lidl 2.8 2.6 11.0
Iceland 2.2 2.1 10.1