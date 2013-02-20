PARIS Feb 20 The rumpus in Europe over
horsemeat sold as beef is bringing a bonanza for France's 700
surviving horse butchers, who are suddenly piquing consumer
curiosity after years of decline.
Non-stop media coverage has made eating horses a hot topic
round office water coolers, boosting sales by up to 15 percent,
the head of France's horse butchers' trade group said.
"It's true, there is a pick up in trade, we worked a bit
more last week because our clients speak more freely about
horsemeat now," said Eric Vigoureux of Interbev Equins.
"With the scandal, in offices and on the workplace everybody
is talking about it, so those who normally buy it feel less
guilty and recommend their butcher," Vigoureux, who is a working
horse butcher near Bordeaux, southwestern France, said.
France's taste for horsemeat reputedly dates back to hungry
18th-century revolutionaries who ate the horses of toppled
aristocrats. It flourished for two centuries, then fell out of
fashion with a squeamish younger generation.
The horsemeat scandal began last month when tests in Ireland
revealed some beef products also contained equine DNA and
triggered product recalls across Europe.
While the mislabelling aroused public concern about
oversight of the food chain, it also prompted much discussion
about the ethical and gastronomic merits of eating horses by
choice.
"I had a lot of feedback from horse butchers all across the
nation, saying that there were a lot of clients last week,"
Vigoureux said, estimating sales were up between 10 and 15
percent nationwide since the scandal erupted.
"Clients feel completely unapologetic about it now," he
added.
At Le Taxi Jaune restaurant in the historical Marais
district in Paris, one of the few Paris bistros serving horse
dishes such as cured horse sausage and horse brain, head chef
Otis Lebert says he too has noticed a surge in interest.
"But call me in three months and let's see if it is still
the case," the chef said.
