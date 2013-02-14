COPENHAGEN/DUESSELDORF Feb 14 Danish food
producer Tulip said it had asked several German retailers to
recall two ready-made pasta products on suspicion they contain
horsemeat.
Tulip buys the products - Lasagne Bolognese and Cannelloni
Bolognese - from French supplier Comigel, which is at the heart
of a scandal over horsemeat sold as beef.
The scandal erupted when tests carried out in Ireland
revealed that meat in products labelled as beef was in fact up
to 100 percent horsemeat.
Concern grew last week when the British unit of frozen foods
group Findus began recalling its beef lasagne on
advice from supplier Comigel after tests showed concentrations
of horsemeat ranging from 60 to 100 percent.
Tulip, part of the Danish Crown group, buys ready-made meals
from Comigel and re-sells them to German companies including
Rewe, Germany's second-biggest food retailer.
It asked the companies this week to stop selling the
products as it had "simply lost confidence" in reassurances from
Comigel, the head of Tulip's German activities, Rene Olsen said.
"On Tuesday morning we contacted Rewe to tell them we would
like them to recall the products we deliver to them, because we
suspected there could be horsemeat in those products," Olsen
said. He declined to name Tulip's other German customers, saying
only there were five or six.
He said the two products had not been sold by Tulip to any
other country than Germany and that Tulip did not itself use or
produce horsemeat.
Rewe said it had removed the products in question from its
shelves. It added its own-brand products were not affected.
German supermarket chain Real, part of the world's fourth
largest retailer Metro, late on Wednesday became the
first firm in Europe's biggest economy to say tests had revealed
traces of horsemeat in frozen lasagne it sells. The products
come from Comigel, it said on Thursday.
Edeka, the largest food retailer in Germany, said on
Thursday it had found traces of horsemeat in frozen lasagne and
that the product in question had been removed from shelves on
Tuesday. It was checking another two products, although no
similar traces had yet been found, it said.
Another German retailer, Tengelmann, on Wednesday removed a
frozen lasagne product from its shelves on suspicion it could
contain traces of horsemeat.