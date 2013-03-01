LONDON, March 1 Britain's food regulator said on
Friday that testing had found horsemeat in ground beef at Taco
Bell UK fast-food outlets, a discovery that puts new pressure on
parent Yum Brands Inc, which is grappling with a food
safety scare in China.
Taco Bell said the horsemeat issue is isolated to its UK
market, where the Mexican-inspired chain has just three
restaurants, and that it will step up testing of its beef.
On Monday, Yum said it would stop using more than 1,000
poultry slaughterhouses in China as it moves to tighten food
safety and reverse a sharp drop in business at KFC restaurants
in its top market after a scare over contaminated chicken.
Europe's horsemeat scandal erupted in January, when testing
in Ireland revealed that some beef products also contained
equine DNA.
It since has spread across the continent, ensnaring numerous
well-known brands, prompting product withdrawals, consumer
concerns and government investigations into the region's complex
food-processing chains.
Britain's Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on Friday it had
conducted 1,797 tests over the last seven days. More than 99
percent of the readings came back negative for horsemeat levels
at or above 1 percent.
However, four tests were positive, it said. They were for
Taco Bell ground beef, beef skewers made by catering company
Brakes, and two types of Birds Eye ready meals - spaghetti
bolognese and beef lasagne.
The Birds Eye meals were withdrawn from sale last week after
tests on a product the company sold in Belgium produced by the
same supplier came back positive.
The FSA said no tests to date on samples containing horse
DNA had found the veterinary medicine phenylbutazone (bute),
which is banned from most medical uses in humans for safety
reasons.
Taco Bell tested the meat at its UK restaurants as soon as
news of the horsemeat contamination surfaced, Taco Bell UK
spokesman Christopher Fuller said in a statement.
"Based on that testing we learned ingredients supplied to us
from one supplier in Europe tested positive for horsemeat. We
immediately withdrew it from sale, discontinued purchase of that
meat and contacted the FSA with this information," Fuller said.
Taco Bell, like many other companies, cannot say for certain
whether any of the horsemeat-tainted product was served to
consumers, Fuller said.
The chain will test every batch of ground beef when it
arrives at its processor and again before it is delivered to
restaurants to make sure it is 100 percent beef, Fuller said.
"We apologize to our customers and take this matter very
seriously," he added.
Yum has seen a sharp drop in business at its nearly 5,300,
mostly KFC, restaurants in China after news reports and
government investigations in the Asian country focused on
chemical residue found in a small portion of its chicken supply.
Yum was not fined by Chinese food safety authorities.
Hamburger chain Burger King in January said traces
of horse DNA had been found in samples of hamburger patties from
a food-processing plant in Ireland but that the meat never
reached its restaurants.
Shares in Yum were off 0.6 percent at $65.07 in midday
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Earlier on Friday, the British Retail Consortium, an
industry body, said the latest round of testing by grocers
including all the major supermarkets had produced no new
positive results.