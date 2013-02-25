* Czech inspectors find horsemeat in IKEA meatballs
* IKEA stops batch aimed for 13 European countries
By Jana Mlcochova and Mia Shanley
PRAGUE/STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 Sweden's IKEA halted
sales of its trademark Swedish meatballs in 13 European
countries after tests in the Czech Republic on Monday showed the
product contained horsemeat.
IKEA, the world's No. 1 furniture retailer and known also
for its signature cafeterias in its huge out-of-town stores,
said it had stopped sales of all meatballs from a batch
implicated in the Czech tests.
The checks were carried out in response to a Europe-wide
scandal that erupted last month when tests carried out in
Ireland revealed some beef products contained horsemeat. This
has triggered recalls of ready-made meals and damaged confidence
in Europe's vast and complex food industry.
"We take this very seriously," said IKEA spokeswoman Ylva
Magnusson at the company's headquarters in Helsingborg, southern
Sweden. "We have stopped selling that specific batch of
meatballs in all markets where they may have been sold."
The meatballs, pulled from shelves at IKEA's stores after
Czech inspectors discovered they contained horsemeat, had been
available in stores in several European countries, the company's
Czech spokesman said on Monday.
Besides the Czech Republic, they had also been on sale in
Britain, Portugal, Netherlands, Belgium, Slovakia, Hungary,
France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus and Ireland, Magnusson
said.
All IKEA's meatballs are produced in Sweden by supplier
Familjen Dafgard, which said on its website it was investigating
the situation and would receive further test results in the
coming days.
IKEA's Magnusson said hopes were that test results would
determine the percentage of horsemeat in the meatballs, and that
there was is no indication any other batch had been affected.
In Italy, one of the countries where meatballs from the
batch were withdrawn from sale, consumer rights group Codacons
called for checks on all meat products sold by IKEA in Italy.
"We are ready to launch legal action and seek compensation
not only against the companies who are responsible but also
those whose duty it was to protect citizens," Codacons President
Carlo Rienzi said in a statement.
The Czech State Veterinary Administration reported its
findings to the EU's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, it
said in a statement.
The inspectors took samples for DNA tests in IKEA's unit in
the city of Brno from a product labelled as "beef and pork
meatballs", the statement said.
Meatballs, a famous Swedish dish, have become a trademark
for IKEA across its markets.