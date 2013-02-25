* Czechs find horsemeat in IKEA cafe, store meatballs
* IKEA stops most meatball sales across Europe
By Jana Mlcochova and Anna Ringstrom
PRAGUE/STOCKHOLM, Feb 25 Sweden's IKEA stopped
nearly all sales of meatballs at its furniture store cafeterias
across Europe after tests in the Czech Republic on Monday showed
some contained horsemeat.
The world's No. 1 furniture retailer, known also for the
signature restaurants at its huge out-of-town stores, said it
was pulling all meatballs produced by its main supplier in
Sweden after the tests showed horsemeat in its beef and pork
meatballs.
A European scandal erupted last month when tests in Ireland
revealed some beef products contained horsemeat, triggering
recalls of ready-made meals in several countries and damaging
confidence in Europe's vast and complex food industry.
Meatballs, a famous Swedish dish often served with mashed
potatoes, gravy and lingonberry jam, have become a trademark for
IKEA, which sells them hot from the in-store cafeterias and
packaged off the shelf.
The vast majority of IKEA's meatballs are made by Sweden's
Familjen Dafgard, which said on its website that it was
investigating the situation and would receive further test
results in coming days.
The withdrawals did not affect meatballs in Norway, Russia,
nor some in Switzerland or Poland, which were made by other
suppliers, said IKEA spokeswoman Ylva Magnusson at the company's
headquarters in Helsingborg, southern Sweden.
"We are now getting to the bottom of this and making extra
tests, but we have decided to stop the meatball sales for a few
days, so that no one needs to worry, until we have the results,"
Magnusson said.
IKEA stores in the United States, Canada, Australia and
Japan were unaffected as they too have other suppliers.
Besides the Czech Republic, the batch containing horsemeat
had also been on sale in Britain, Portugal, Netherlands,
Belgium, Slovakia, Hungary, France, Italy, Spain, Greece, Cyprus
and Ireland.
Magnusson said the test results would determine the
percentage of horsemeat in the specific batch of meatballs.
There was no indication that any other batch had been affected.
Earlier this month, food manufacturer Findus was forced to
recall thousands of packages of frozen beef lasagnes in Sweden
after discovering they contained 60 to 100 percent horsemeat.
On the sidelines of a meeting in Brussels, Sweden's rural
affairs minister Eskil Erlandsson called the test results awful.
"Consumers should know that what is labelled on the package
should also be inside the package and nothing else," he told
Reuters, adding that it may damage IKEA's reputation.
"All fraud has an impact on the reputation of a company,
especially when you talk about meat or other foodstuffs."
However, he did not see a need for the European Union to
enforce mandatory origin labels for processed meat.
In Italy, consumer rights group Codacons called for checks
on all meat products sold by IKEA in the country.
"We are ready to launch legal action and seek compensation
not only against the companies who are responsible but also
those whose duty it was to protect citizens," Codacons President
Carlo Rienzi said in a statement.
The Czech State Veterinary Administration had reported its
findings to the EU's Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed, it
said in a statement.
The inspectors took samples for DNA tests in IKEA's unit in
the city of Brno from a product labelled as "beef and pork
meatballs", it said.