(Company corrects to say IKEA in Malaysia has a local meatball
supplier)
STOCKHOLM Feb 27 IKEA stopped selling all
minced meat products from its main supplier, two days after
taking its trademark meatballs from from the same Swedish
supplier off menus over concerns they contained horsemeat.
The world's No. 1 furniture retailer, known also for
restaurants at its huge out-of-town stores, said on Wednesday it
had withdrawn Familjen Dafgard's IKEA-branded wiener sausages
from stores in France, Spain, Britain, Ireland and Portugal, as
well as stuffed cabbages and veal burgers in Sweden.
Tests in the Czech Republic on Monday showed a batch of
meatballs from Sweden's Familjen Dafgard contained horse.
"Based on some hundred test results that we have received so
far, there are a few indications of horsemeat," IKEA said in a
statement. "We are now, together with our supplier and third
party experts, reviewing how we can reinforce routines to avoid
similar situations in the future."
A scandal erupted last month when tests in Ireland revealed
some beef products contained horsemeat, triggering recalls of
ready-made meals in several countries and damaging confidence in
Europe's vast and complex food industry.
Familjen Dafgard is the only Swedish firm so far to confirm
undeclared horse in its meat products amid the scandal. On
Wednesday it said its own tests confirmed the batch tested by
Czech inspectors, and three other batches, contained horse.
All these samples contained 1-10 percent horsemeat, said
Lennart Nilsson, a veterinary inspector at Sweden's National
Food Agency of the tests run by Familjen Dafgard.
The supplier said it was still trying to establish where its
own meat suppliers had sourced the meat in the four batches.
Nilsson said Familjen Dafgard buys meat in Sweden and
elsewhere in the European Union although the meat may well
originate from third parties outside the union.
IKEA stopped meatball sales in stores across most of Europe,
and in Hong Kong, Thailand and the Dominican Republic, all
supplied by Familjen Dafgard. IKEA in Malaysia, run by a
franchisor with a local meatball supplier, also stopped sales.
No food sales have been stopped in IKEA stores in the United
States, Canada, Russia, Australia and Japan which have local
suppliers.
(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Louise Ireland)