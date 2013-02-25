MILAN Feb 25 IKEA has halted the sale of
meatballs at its Italian shops produced by Swedish supplier
Familjen Dafgard on concerns they may contain horsemeat, a
spokesman for IKEA's Italian unit told Reuters.
"We stopped selling in Italy meatballs from this Swedish
producer," a the spokesman said. "Our meatballs must be made of
beef and pork. We will carry out checks on possible DNA presence
(of horsemeat)."
IKEA is stopping sales of its popular minced meal lunch
after checks by the Czech food regulator found horsemeat in some
of its meatballs.
A horsemeat scandal in Europe has prompted widespread
product withdrawals, consumer concern and government
investigations into food processing systems across the
continent.
