ROME, April 15 Tests on beef products in Italy
have found that one in five contain more than 1 percent horse
meat, the Italian Health Ministry said on Monday.
Italy launched an inspection of the sector in response to
the scandal of horse meat in products labelled as beef that has
spread across Europe since January, prompting product
withdrawals and worrying consumers.
Italian police inspected 454 samples of products advertised
as beef without any mention of horse meat, and found that 93
tested positive for horse meat traces above 1 percent, which
should have been declared, the ministry said.
The products it tested were of both national and foreign
origin, the ministry said.
Italy said it had sent the findings to the European
Commission, which is due to publish EU-wide data on Tuesday.
Farmers lobby Coldiretti said the results had unveiled a
"global scam" and "a scandal without precedent".
It said the inspection highlighted "the widespread movement
of meat that goes from one end of Europe to the next through
opaque exchanges that spawns fraud and deception to the
detriment of businesses and consumers".
The tests found no traces of the horse pain-killing drug
phenylbutazone, which has been found during inspections
elsewhere in Europe. The drug can be harmful to humans in very
high concentrations and is banned from entering the human food
chain.
