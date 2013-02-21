VIENNA Feb 21 The hunt for undeclared horsemeat
in food snagged a Vienna kebab stand on Thursday, dealing a blow
to the savoury Middle Eastern dishes that are a popular Austrian
snack.
Responding to a Europe-wide scandal that has triggered
recalls of mislabled products, health inspectors in Austria had
already found covert horse flesh in a supermarket beef pasta
dish and sausages from the southern province of Carinthia.
But the story hit home with the discovery of equine genetic
material in a sample taken from a kebab stand, one of hundreds
in the city that have added the Turkish import to their
traditional offerings of sausages and leberkaese meat loaf.
The sample was found at a stand in Vienna's western
Ottakring neighbourhood on a skewer which was supposed to hold
only beef, veal and turkey, the Austrian Agency for Health and
Food Safety said.
Agriculture Minister Nikolaus Berlakovich promised a
zero-tolerance approach to such consumer fraud and reiterated he
would press for a "food passport" declaring the origins of
ingredients in packaged dishes when his European Union
counterparts meet next week.
Eating horsemeat is not taboo in Austria, where it is seen
as a delicacy - especially in Vienna - but consumers are
outraged at being misled about the sources of their food.
"Horsemeat is as much a part of Vienna as the Sachertorte,"
Margarete Gumprecht, head of a family business that specialises
in the iron-rich treat, told Format magazine this month.
