VEVEY, Switzerland Feb 14 Nestle SA
said a growing scandal in Europe about the use of horsemeat in
products labelled as beef hurts the whole industry even though
the world's biggest food company is not directly affectd.
"It has affected us because the whole industry is in
question again," Chief Executive Paul Bulcke told a news
conference after Nestle published 2012 results. "This is bad for
so many people working hard to give good food."
The British unit of frozen foods group Findus
began recalling its beef lasagne last week on advice from French
supplier Comigel, sparking questions about the safety of the
European food supply chain.
Nestle, which sold the rights to the Findus brand in most of
Europe in 2000 but retained them in Switzerland, launched a
campaign this week to reassure consumers that Swiss Findus
products were only made from Swiss beef.
"Everything under our labels is not affected," Bulcke said,
adding that Nestle had intensified checks on its suppliers in
the wake of the scandal.