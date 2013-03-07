MOSCOW, March 7 Swedish retailer IKEA has
stopped selling sausages in its 14 Russian stores after tests
showed that sausages from its local supplier contained
horsemeat, the company said on Thursday.
The world's No. 1 furniture retailer, known also for the
restaurants at its huge out-of-town stores, said that the tests
confirmed the presence of horsemeat in sausages produced by meat
processing company Remit.
Remit was not available for comment.
Last month IKEA withdrew IKEA-branded wiener sausages
produced by Familjen Dafgard from stores in a number of European
countries and stopped nearly all sales of the same supplier's
meatballs across the region.
Those withdrawals did not affect meatballs in Russia and
IKEA said on Thursday that tests revealed no horsemeat in
meatballs being supplied to IKEA's Russian stores by local
producer PIT-Product, which is owned by Finnish group Atria
.
A European scandal erupted in January when tests in Ireland
revealed that some beef products also contained horsemeat,
triggering recalls of ready meals in several countries and
damaging confidence in Europe's vast and complex food industry.