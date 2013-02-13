ZURICH Feb 13 Swiss supermarket chain Coop has
found horsemeat in its own-brand lasagne, which has the same
French supplier, Comigel, at the heart of a scandal in Britain.
Growing revelations about the use of horsemeat in products
labelled beef have raised questions about the safety of the
European food supply chain and prompted governments to send out
a European Union-wide alert.
Switzerland's Coop had already withdrawn the suspect lasagne
from its freezers earlier in the week for tests, which confirmed
on Wednesday the products contained horsemeat. A Coop spokesman
said customers could get their money back.
While Swiss consumers do eat horsemeat on occasion, they are
extremely sensitive about the origin of their meat products with
strict labelling requirements in force.
The British unit of frozen foods group Findus
began recalling its beef lasagne last week on advice from
Comigel, after tests showed concentrations of horsemeat ranging
from 60 to 100 percent.
Swiss food group Nestle, which sold the rights to
the Findus brand in most of Europe in 2000 but retained them in
Switzerland, launched a campaign this week to reassure consumers
that Swiss Findus products were only made from Swiss beef.
The scandal first broke on Jan. 15 when routine tests by
Irish authorities discovered horsemeat in beefburgers made by
firms in Ireland and Britain and sold in supermarket chains
including Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Alison Williams)