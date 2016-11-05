Nov 4, 2016; Santa Anita, CA, USA; Gary Stevens aboard Beholder , left, races alongside Mike Smith aboard Songbird in race nine during the 2016 Breeders Cup Championships at Santa Anita Park. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports

ARCADIA, California Beholder, expertly ridden by Gary Stevens, inflicted the first ever defeat on Songbird in an exciting photo finish to win the $2 million Breeders' Cup Distaff by a nose at Santa Anita Park on Friday.

Songbird, unbeaten in 11 prior starts, had led the 1 1/8 mile race almost the entire way but was pipped at the post after a strong charge home by Beholder, a 6-year-old mare running the final event of her distinguished career.

Forever Unbridled, with Joel Rosario on board, finished a length and a quarter behind in third with Stellar Wind, the joint second morning-line choice with Beholder at 5-2, placing fourth.

Previously the winner of the 2013 Distaff and the 2012 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies, Beholder signed off with a lifetime record of 18 wins from 26 lifetime starts.

"I've had some good feelings in racing but this is tops here," said Stevens, a 53-year-old who has won 11 Breeders' Cup races, including four Distaffs, and has twice retired from competitive racing due to lingering knee problems.

"I've been in battles before but never for the length of the stretch - five-sixteenths or a quarter of a mile of street fight (with Songbird).

"For six years old, the way she (Beholder) has been managed throughout her career allowed her to do what she had to do today in her final day of racing. It's probably the most emotional race of my career because she's so special to me."

For Beholder, Friday's win represented overdue good fortune at the Breeders' Cup as she was unable to defend her Distaff title in 2014 due to a fever and was scratched from last year's Classic as a chief rival to American Pharoah because of illness.

"She gave me absolutely everything," said Stevens, who was also on board when Beholder won the 2013 Distaff as a 3-year-old filly. "She has never given me everything like she gave me today.

"And I have a new respect for Songbird, even in defeat. As a 3-year-old, she laid it all out on the line today. This was horse racing at its best."

Hall of Fame jockey Mike Smith, who had guided even-money favourite Songbird superbly for the entire race, paid lofty tribute to Beholder.

"The real Beholder showed up today," said Smith. "That was probably the best race she has run in her life. My filly made her reach down as deep as she has. In losing, I feel like we won."

The Distaff, which highlighted the opening day's four-race card at the Breeders' Cup, was previously known as the Ladies' Classic.

(Editing by Andrew Both)