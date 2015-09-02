Sept 2 American Pharoah jockey Victor Espinoza appealed on Wednesday his $15,000 fine for donning a company's logo on his boots during last Saturday's Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course, his attorney said.

The New York State Gaming Commission on Monday handed down the fine to the 43-year-old Triple Crown-winning jockey for having the logo of energy drink company Monster Energy on his boots and on his last name on his pants.

American Pharoah, the first horse to sweep the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes since Affirmed in 1978, finished second to Keen Ice in the $1.6 million Travers in Saratoga Springs, New York.

The gaming commission said Espinoza was fined for "wearing promotional material without permission, after having been specifically instructed not to do so by the stewards."

Under the terms of the appeal, Espinoza is entitled to a hearing before the gaming commission to dispute the fine.

American Pharoah's handlers signed their deal with Monster Energy before the Belmont Stakes in June.

