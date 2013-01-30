NEW YORK Jan 30 As US Airways Group Inc
and American Airlines parent AMR Corp hammer out the
final details of a merger, one of the most thorny issues has
been whether AMR Chief Executive Tom Horton stays or goes.
After rebuffing an aggressive takeover push from smaller
rival US Airways early in its bankruptcy, AMR of late has
embraced a deal, but is now eyeing a high-level position for
Horton in the merged airline, according to several people
familiar with the matter.
With US Airways CEO Doug Parker angling to become both chief
executive and chairman of the new company, AMR has proposed
splitting the roles and making Horton chairman of the board
should Parker become CEO, the people said.
The AMR board has a high regard for Horton, who has
spearheaded bankruptcy restructuring, but the airline's unions
and creditors are wary of his rocky relationship with labor, as
is US Airways, itself no stranger to bankruptcy, according to
the people familiar with the matter.
There is also concern that splitting up the chairman and
chief executive roles would create a strategic clash at the top
at a time when the newly merged airline should embark on a major
transformation, they said.
The carriers are still negotiating management structure and
no decisions have been made about who will run a merged airline,
the people said. But Horton's fate has proved to be one of the
major sticking points of the negotiations.
They people asked not to be named because the matter is not
public. AMR and US Airways declined to comment for the story.
"I think it's very hard to predict how things will
ultimately pan out," said one of the people close to the
situation. "Tom is making the strongest push he can for some
role coming out of this, but people are very concerned for
creating a dynamic that might create chaos or disharmony."
LABOR A CRUCIAL VOICE
In many merger deals, the chairman and CEO roles are split
between the two former heads of the merging entities.
But in a potential US Airways-AMR merger, any leadership
role for Horton would likely face tough resistance from AMR's
unionized workers, industry analysts said.
The unions representing American's pilots, flight attendants
and ground workers threw their support behind a potential merger
with US Airways last year, saying Parker's team would save more
jobs than a plan by AMR to reorganize as an independent carrier.
AMR's three labor unions are members of its unsecured
creditors committee in bankruptcy and each have a say in how the
airline will restructure.
The three labor unions, as well as AMR's creditors'
committee, declined to comment for this story. A lawyer for a
separate committee of AMR bondholders, which is involved in the
merger talks, did not respond to requests for comment.
"There's been a really toxic relationship" between labor and
AMR management, said Robert Mann, an airline consultant in Port
Washington, N.Y.
"That is what drove labor's interest in a US Air deal.
That's what driven a variety of interested parties to advise AMR
labor that there would be changes."
American Airlines has had a bitter history with its unions
dating back at least to 2003, when it won steep concessions from
labor as a way of avoiding bankruptcy. AMR had been locked in
fruitless labor talks with unions for years before it filed for
bankruptcy in late 2011.
"There's such angst over a continuing role by some of the
current AMR managers that, if they were to continue in an
operating role, that would likely disappoint some of the folks
who believe they have been promised a change," Mann said.
Last May, more than 90 percent of American's pilots
represented by the Allied Pilots Association union signed a
petition expressing "no confidence" in Horton's ability to lead
the company to a better path.
Meanwhile, AMR's ownership of a luxury townhouse in London
drew criticism from the Transport Workers Union that represents
AMR's baggage handlers and other ground workers, which said it
showed how management enjoyed excesses as workers suffered.
American got court permission to sell the $23 million house
earlier this year.
US Airways has not had the smoothest labor relations either.
Pilots and flight attendants at the carrier have been working
under the same contracts they had when the airline merged with
America West in 2005.
But just last week, US Airways announced a tentative
agreement with the Association of Flight Attendants that would
provide pay raises and job protections for the airline's 6,800
flight attendants.
If approved, the tentative agreement would combine the
contracts of the pre-merger America West and pre-merger US
Airways workers. Flight attendant union leaders at US Airways
urged ratification of the pact and issued a statement endorsing
Parker's plan for a merger with American.