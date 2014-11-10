(Corrects paragraph 7 to show that the company's revenue was
$33.4 million for the nine months ended Sept 30, not $2.2
billion for the six months ended June 30. Also, the company
reported loss, not profit, for the current period.)
Nov 10 Hortonworks Inc, a software maker
focusing on crunching massive amounts of data generated through
the Internet and mobile devices, filed with U.S. regulators on
Monday for an initial public offering of common stock.
The company's software helps customers such as Facebook Inc
, Twitter Inc, eBay Inc and Amazon.com
Inc sort and handle Big Data.
Big Data is also a key part of the Internet of Things, a
term referring to the increasing connectivity of everyday
devices from cars to smoke alarms.
Palo Alto, California-based Hortonworks is a Yahoo Inc
spin-off founded in 2011 by a team of software
engineers working on implementing Apache Hadoop, an open-source
software framework.
Yahoo owns a 19.6 percent stake in Hortonworks while venture
capital firm Benchmark Capital Partners holds 18.7 percent.
Hewlett-Packard Co, Teradata Corp and Index
Ventures also own shares in the company.
Hortonworks' total revenue more than doubled to $33.4
million in the nine months ended Sept. 30. The company's loss
rose 79 percent to $86.7 million during the same period.
The company competes with Palo Alto-based startup Cloudera
Inc and EMC Corp's Pivotal.
Goldman Sachs & Co, Credit Suisse and RBC Capital Markets
were listed as lead underwriters for the IPO, according to a
filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1ufIc46)
Hortonworks said it intends to list its common stock on the
Nasdaq under the symbol "HDP".
The filing did not reveal how many shares the company
planned to sell or their expected price, but set a nominal
fundraising target of about $100 million.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.
(Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza and Sriraj Kalluvila)