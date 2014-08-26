REFILE-BRIEF-Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate's Q1 net profit up 12.2 pct y/y
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
Aug 26Horus AG
* Said on Monday H1 profit from ordinary activities (before amortization and depreciation) EUR 28 thousand (H1 2013 EUR 44 thousand)
* Says H1 profit after depreciation, amortization and attributions of EUR 9 thousand (H1 2013 eur 2 thousand).
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
April 23 Hangzhou Binjiang Real Estate Group Co Ltd
ZURICH, April 23 Credit Suisse will not decide on how it wants to raise fresh capital until after this week's annual general meeting, SonntagsZeitung reported on Sunday.