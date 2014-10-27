Oct 27 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd
:
* HCI - further announcement relating to the suspension of
the executive chairman pending a disciplinary enquiry
* Company's position that Marcel Golding should face
disciplinary proceedings regarding his alleged gross misconduct
* Golding has made certain outrageous allegations relating
to political interference in respect of media, such allegations
are denied by company
* Company re-affirms its commitment to protect its interests
and of its shareholders, to promote lawful and fair disciplinary
enquiry
* Company sees no benefit in conducting this process through
press
