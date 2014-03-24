China Life Q1 profit rises 17 pct on strong premium growth
SHANGHAI, April 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd , the country's biggest insurer by market value, reported a 17.1 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Thursday, on strong premium growth.
JOHANNESBURG, March 24 Hosken Consolidated Investments Ltd : * Says intention to list Montauk on the JSE and the unbundling of HCI's interest to HCI shareholders * Says it is expected that the Montauk listing will take place in the second half of 2014 * No intention to raise fresh capital on listing as HCI International is well capitalised for its current requirements. * Montauk listing & unbundling to allow HCI shareholders flexibility to maintain, raise or decrease investment * Says listing and unbundling are subject to conditions including JSE and South African Reserve Bank approval
TURIN, Italy, April 27 Intesa Sanpaolo does not have a plan B for loss-making Italian carrier Alitalia and it is not the lender's business to manage airlines, its chief executive Carlo Messina said.