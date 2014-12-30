Dec 30 Hospira Inc said on Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its injectable drug to manage moderate to severe pain.

The drug, Dyloject, can be used alone, or in combination with non-opioid painkillers, the company said.

Dyloject forms part of a class of drugs called non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, which are commonly used as painkillers.

