Aug 16 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration
said Hospira Inc is voluntarily recalling one lot of its
hydromorphone pain relieving injection as it may contain more
than the intended fill volume, posing a risk of drug overdose.
Overdose of opioid pain medications such as hydromorphone
may lead to life-threatening consequences, including slowed
breathing, low blood pressure and reduced heart rate, the FDA
said.
Hospira began the recall on Thursday after a complaint that
one Carpuject - the drug delivery system - contained more than
the intended 1ml labeled fill volume.
The company said it has not received any reports of adverse
events related to the affected lot.
The number of the affected lot is 12720LL and it was
distributed between March and May 2012.