Nov 13 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has
prohibited Hospira Inc from importing its Symbiq
medication infusion pumps, which are manufactured in Costa Rica,
into the United States, the company said Tuesday in a regulatory
filing.
Hospira said FDA's action does not restrict importation of
its other medication management products, and the company does
not expect it will have a material impact on its ability to
achieve its 2012 financial projections.
Hospira earlier this month said it had placed a voluntary
hold on shipments of the Symbiq pumps to new U.S. customers.
In August, the company announced it received a warning
letter from FDA over quality problems at the Costa Rica plant
where it makes most of its infusion pumps.