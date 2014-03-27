By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, March 27 Hospira Inc has
agreed to pay $60 million to resolve a class action lawsuit
accusing the drug maker of misleading investors about quality
control problems that undermined an initiative to improve the
company's margins and operations.
The settlement, disclosed in court papers filed on Thursday
in federal district court in Chicago, would bring to an end a
lawsuit that had dogged the company since November 2011.
The company had previously indicated it had reached a deal
to resolve the case, though financial terms had not previously
been disclosed. Hospira has said it anticipates insurance will
cover the cost of the accord.
"We believe this is an excellent result for the class and
provides a substantial recovery for investor losses," James
Barz, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said in an emailed message.
A spokesman for Hospira could not immediately be reached for
comment.
The lawsuit, which also named executives including Chief
Executive Officer Michael Ball as defendants, was filed
following problems at a production facility in Rocky Mount,
North Carolina.
As Hospira was promising to address issues raised by the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration following inspections, the
plaintiffs said the company was "making the problems worse by
gutting quality control efforts through cost cutting aimed at
boosting short-term profitability."
The lawsuit said those cost-cutting moves stemmed from a
March 2009 initiative called "Project Fuel" intended to increase
shareholder value by eliminating underperforming and duplicative
units and reducing its global workforce.
Plaintiffs contended the cuts in the budget and workforce
hurt Hospira's quality control efforts, particularly at Rocky
Mount, the company's largest facility.
An FDA inspection in January 2010 of the Rocky Mount
facility found a number of problems with the company's quality
control and drug validation processes, the lawsuit said, and the
agency issued a warning letter that April.
Further inspections by the FDA in 2011 found other
deficiencies at the facility, which accounted for about a
quarter of the company's sales, the lawsuit said.
In October 2011, Hospira reported disappointing preliminary
third quarter financial results and cut its full-year guidance,
citing quality actions taken in response to the FDA's warnings
about the Rocky Mount facility.
In the wake of that announcement, Hospira's stock price fell
21 percent to close at $29.51, the plaintiffs said.
The lawsuit was led by plaintiffs Sheet Metal Workers'
National Pension Fund, KBC Asset Management NV, the Heavy &
General Laborers' Locals 472 & 172 Pension & Annuity Funds, and
the Roofers Local No. 149 Pension Fund.
The lawsuit sought to cover all investors who purchased
Hospira stock from February 4, 2010 through October 17, 2011.
The settlement must be approved by U.S. District Judge Amy St.
Eve. A motion to certify the class was pending at the time of
the settlement after St. Eve largely denied a motion to dismiss.
The case is City of Sterling Heights General Employees'
Retirement System v. Hospira, Inc. et al, U.S. District Court,
Northern District of Illinois, No. 11-08332.
(Reporting By Nate Raymond; additional reporting by Dena Aubin;
Editing by Cynthia Osterman)