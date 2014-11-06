(Corrects paragraph 4 to 13.9 percent from 16.7 percent and to
68 percent from 55 percent)
Nov 6 Drugmaker Hospira Inc reported a
14.1 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it charged higher
prices and sold more of its injectable drugs.
The company's net income rose to $158.6 million, or 92 cents
per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from $1.9 million, or 1
cent per share, a year earlier.
The increase was mainly due to a $106.3 million gain on the
sale of its clinical surveillance software business, Theradoc.
Revenue rose to $1.2 billion from $1 billion. Sales of
injectable drugs rose 13.9 percent and accounted for about 68
percent of total sales.
(Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)