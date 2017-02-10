JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 South Africa's Hospitality Property Fund is in talks with Tsogo Sun to buy approximately 3.3 billion rand ($247 million) worth of hotel assets, the company said on Friday.

Hospitality said in a statement it would fund the transaction through a combination of debt and equity with 1.8 billion rand to come from a rights issue of shares. It did not give any further details. ($1 = 13.3454 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)