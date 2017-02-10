BRIEF-Automotive Finco Corp announces dividend increase and $40 mln financing
* Automotive Finco Corp. Announces significant transaction, dividend increase and $40 million financing
JOHANNESBURG Feb 10 South Africa's Hospitality Property Fund is in talks with Tsogo Sun to buy approximately 3.3 billion rand ($247 million) worth of hotel assets, the company said on Friday.
Hospitality said in a statement it would fund the transaction through a combination of debt and equity with 1.8 billion rand to come from a rights issue of shares. It did not give any further details. ($1 = 13.3454 rand) (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla)
AMSTERDAM, May 29 A Dutch court on Monday rejected a request by Akzo Nobel investors for it to take immediate action against the company over its rejection of a takeover bid by U.S. rival PPG Industries, handing the Dutch company a victory in its efforts to repel the U.S. firm's 25 billion euro ($28 billion) proposed offer.