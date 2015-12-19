(Adds comments from Martin Health and Cleveland Clinic)
Dec 18 A group of 32 hospitals will pay a total
of $28 million to settle allegations that they submitted false
claims to Medicare for a type of spinal fracture treatment, the
U.S. Department of Justice said on Friday.
The hospitals, located in 15 states, frequently billed
Medicare for inpatient stays following a procedure known as
kyphoplasty, a treatment for certain spinal fractures caused by
osteoporosis, the Justice Department said. The procedure,
however, can be performed in many cases on an outpatient basis,
the Department said.
Hospitals that agreed to some of the largest penalties in
the settlement include Citrus Memorial Health System in
Inverness, Florida ($2.6 million), Martin Memorial Medical
Center in Stuart, Florida ($2 million), and the Ohio-based
Cleveland Clinic ($1.74 million).
A Martin Health spokesman said in a statement that the
hospital conducted the procedures in a way that it "believed to
be best for our patients with the information available at the
time."
A Cleveland Clinic spokeswoman said the procedures were
medically necessary. Officials at other hospitals were not
immediately available to comment.
The Justice Department has now reached settlements with more
than 130 hospitals totaling approximately $105 million to
resolve allegations that they mischarged Medicare for the spinal
fracture procedure.
